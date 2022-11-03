Hossa, Maddon coming to Anderson’s Bookshop for book signings

Chicago sports legends Marian Hossa and Joe Maddon will be signing their new books this month at Anderson’s Bookshop locations.

Hossa, who won three Stanley Cup titles with the Blackhawks, will be at Anderson’s Naperville location, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., at 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 to sign “Marian Hossa: My Journey from Trencin to the Hall of Fame.”

At the same time the next night, Maddon, who managed the Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship, will appear at the Downers Grove Anderson’s location, 5112 Main St., to sign “The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life.”

Both appearances will be for book signings and photos. No memorabilia will be signed.

Tickets for the Hossa event are $37 and can be purchased at the Eventcombo website. The Maddon event also costs $37, and tickets can be purchased at Eventcombo.

