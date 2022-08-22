New District 58 administrators eager to get started

Several new principals will welcome students in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 when classes begin this month.
Tracey Ratner comes to Indian Trail Elementary School after serving seven years as principal of Longwood Elementary School in Indian Prairie School District 204.
“For years, I had been hearing wonderful things about District 58 and the family feel the district has,” Ratner said. “In addition, Indian Trail is known for its diverse population and one of my passions is working with diverse populations. When I saw a position open at Indian Trail, I applied immediately.”
The role itself is one she adores.
“I absolutely love being a principal,” Ratner said. “It is challenging but very rewarding.”
She is excited to begin working with the Indian Trail staff, students and families.
“The district has excellent administrators who I am also looking forward to learning from and the district has such a strong student focus and I can’t wait to do the best I can for them,” Ratner said.
How is she getting ready for the new year?
“Well, most importantly, hiring,” Ratner said. “Other than that, I have been meeting with staff and will soon start meeting with families to learn more about their children. I have hosted two Popsicles with the Principal events on the Indian Trail playground to meet students and get to know them. Currently, I am planning our staff’s professional development for when they return to school.”
At Henry Puffer Elementary School, Mark Leipart is taking over the head role after serving for three years as principal at Goodings Grove Elementary School in Homer Community Consolidated District 33C. Before that, he was an assistant principal in the district and a second and third grade teacher in Plainfield Community Consolidated District 202.
“Downers Grove is a fantastic community and I’m eager to serve a fantastic neighborhood school like Henry Puffer,” Leipart said. “The opportunity to serve the students and families from pre-k/kindergarten through sixth grade is really exciting. It really lends itself to developing long-lasting and caring relationships with members of our community.”
In his career, Leipart said he has been fortunate to serve alongside great superintendents.
“It was an honor to learn from Dr. [Craig] Schoppe for the past four years in Homer 33C,” he said. “The decision to leave was a difficult one, but the opportunity to serve alongside [District 58 Superintendent] Dr. [Kevin] Russell was also something that drew me to the Henry Puffer role and Downers Grove 58.”
Leipart is looking forward to meeting his new students.
“They are the reason we are all here and I cannot wait to start learning who they are and developing relationships,” he said.
These days, Leipart’s time is spent “learning the ropes.”
“I have been extremely lucky to have such a great group of fellow principals and administrators in the district to help support me,” he said. “Beyond that, my focus is to meet members of the community, build relationships and start serving our students, teachers and families to the best of my abilities.”
At Kingsley Elementary School, Charles Brewster is set to take the helm.
Most recently, he served as an assistant principal in two Glen Ellyn School District 41 schools.
Brewster also previously worked in the Chicago Public Schools for more than a decade, first as a paraprofessional in a special education classroom before getting his master’s degree in special education and becoming a special education teacher for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Brewster then got a master’s degree in education administration and became a districtwide special education administrator in CPS.
“When the opening for the principal position came up at Kingsley, I was informed by a former colleague this school might be a good fit for my skill set,” Brewster said. “I then researched the school and district and heard of all the great things happening here at Kingsley, as well as the district. As I was going through the interview process, I felt a strong connection to the district and the staff here at Kingsley.”
With the start of the new school year just days away, he is looking forward to building relationships with the staff, students and community.
Brewster also is busy with preparations.
“We have been doing many interviews, principal meetings and meeting with staff to start building those relationships. I also have an event scheduled to meet with parents and students to start making those connections,” he said.
At Highland Elementary School, Sandy Cristobal has been chosen to serve as the assistant principal, as well as a District 58 curriculum coordinator. She is replacing Christine Priester, who has transitioned into a full-time District 58 curriculum coordinator.
Cristobal comes to District 58 from Westmont Community Unit District 201, where she served as the assistant principal of Manning and Miller elementary schools and as the grade K-12 bilingual director since 2019. Previously, she served several years as an elementary ESL and bilingual teacher in Morton Grove School District 70 and South Berwyn School District 100, according to a news release.
Highland’s excellent reputation in the community drew her to the role.
“The academics, the staff and the students all contribute to the positive feel of our school,” Cristobal said.
The district’s dual language program also is a bonus.
“This fall we are excited to add a section of two-way dual immersion,” she said. “Our district values bilingualism, and biliteracy, which is also another reason why I was drawn to the curriculum coordinator role. I am looking forward to working alongside our dual language teachers to make strong momentum with the program.”
Additionally, Cristobal is looking forward to building relationships with Highland staff, students and families.
“I have been spending my days learning the systems in place, asking a lot of questions and meeting our staff and families,” she said. “It has been a pleasure being able to visit various schools already and hearing about all the wonderful things that each building is doing and how that impacts D-58 as a whole.”