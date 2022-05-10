West Towns Chorus of Downers Grove to go Hollywood in concert

LISLE – The West Towns Chorus will present its spring show with a dash of movie trivia competition at 3 p.m. May 15 in Lisle.

The concert promises to be “significantly syncopated” and “musically memorable,” said organizers in a news release.

West Towns Chorus, 2021 Illinois State District Champions, is a group of several dozen men who sing barbershop tunes in genres from pop and rock to ballads, folk and patriotic. Directed by Carrie Marcotte of Bolingbrook, this year’s spring show will feature a variety of hit songs from movies, Marcotte noted. The repertoire will include “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from “Les Miserables,” among other popular tunes.

Musical numbers will be interspersed with trivia questions for audience members. Prizes for the most correct answers will be awarded at the end of the show.

Also performing in the program is the Naperville Men’s Glee Club, under the direction of John Rakes of Warrenville. The Glee Club will perform a selection of numbers including George and Ira Gershwin’s “I Got Rhythm,” and Michael Engelhard’s “I Will Sing,” according to Rakes.

The quartet Center Ring, the 2019 Illinois District Quartet Champions, also will be featured. The ensemble is comprised of lead Ben Dirks of Elburn, tenor Craig Hall of Channahon, bass Andy Isbell of Bloomington, and baritone Patrick Henders of Lindenhurst.

The concert will be presented in Trinity Green Trails Church, 2701 Maple Ave. in Lisle. Tickets cost $18 if purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. For more information, or to purchase tickets ahead of time, visit westtowns.tix.com, or call 630-201-5544. Seating is general admission.

For information on joining the chorus, which rehearses at 7 p.m. Mondays in Downers Grove, contact WTC member Bob Nicodem at 708-337-3895.