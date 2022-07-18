LaGrange Endless SummerFest Sweeps

Now through July 31, 2022 enter for your chance to win FREE admission to the LaGrange Endless Summerfest.

Make endless memories. Here’s what you could win:

• Four gate admissions to La Grange Endless Summerfest, the highlight of Chicago’s legendary summer festival scene, on Saturday, August 6. Endless Summerfest features something for everyone from family-friendly carnival rides and fireworks to incredible live bands and delicious local bites.

• Four wristbands for unlimited carnival rides on Saturday evening from 5:30pm – 9:30pm.

• Festival food tickets for the family to enjoy bites from popular local restaurants.

Ready to make a splash? Delight in a fun and relaxing overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Countryside*. Guests** can enjoy one-of-a-kind amenities like an indoor recreational center featuring an Olympic size pool, children’s pool, and Fitness Center.

ENTER HERE.

To learn more about the LaGrange Endless Summerfest click here.

Some restrictions apply.

*one room, double/double occupancy on Saturday, August 6, 2022

**Must be 21 to enter

Enjoy endless laughs. Endless memories. Endless fun!

La Grange Endless Summerfest

Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7

Gordon Park

Thanks to our sponsors:

LaGrange Business Association

LaGrange Park District