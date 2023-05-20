Girls Track and Field: Downers Grove South freshman Karen Boakye in fourth place in triple jump at state

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

State

Downers Grove South freshman Karen Boakye soared to a personal record 11.56 meters (37 feet, 11.5 inches) in the triple jump at Friday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, putting her in fourth place in the Class 3A triple jump heading into Saturday’s state finals.

York freshman Morgan Navarre advanced to the finals in the Class 3A 400-meter dash, running the eighth-fastest prelim time of 58.13 seconds. York freshman Sophia Galiano-Sanchez, Glenbard West’s Mackenzie Gilbert, Hinsdale Central’s Sarah Skora and Downers Grove North’s Ava Gilley all advanced in the 800. Hinsdale Central’s Catie McCabe (4:58.28) and Bria Bennis (4:58.47) advanced in the 1,600 with the fourth and fifth-fastest times, respectively.

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Chandler advanced to the finals in both hurdles races, running the second-fastest 300 time (44.47 seconds) and the ninth-fastest 100 time (14.94). Hinsdale Central advanced its 4x100 relay with the sixth-fastest prelim time of 48.19 seconds, Downers Grove North advanced in the 4x200 relay with the fifth-fastest time of 1:41.75, Hinsdale Central advanced its 4x400 relay with the third-fastest prelim time of 3:58.52 and Downers Grove, Lyons and York all advanced its 4x200 relays.

In field events, Wheaton Warrenville South’s Haylie Hinckley, Willowbrook’s Amelia Barrington and York’s Leila Arzon all cleared 1.60 meters to advance in the Class 3A high jump.

In Class 2A, Benet’s Louisa Diamond ran the third-fastest Class 2A 1,600-meter run time of 5:07.22 at Friday’s state preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, leading area athletes into Saturday’s state finals.

Glenbard South’s Gianna Huerta advanced in both hurdles races, running the sixth-fastest 100 hurdles time of 15.07 seconds and the fourth-fastest 300 hurdles time of 45.39 seconds. Fenwick’s Mia Menendez advanced in the Class 2A 800 with the second-fastest prelim time of 2:17.46. Benet’s Nicole Grimes advanced in the pole vault, clearing 3.27 meters.