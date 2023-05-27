Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, May 26: Montini softball wins sectional title

SOFTBALL
Montini 14, IC Catholic Prep 4
Brooke Kuczynski went 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs and Amanda Wozniak 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Broncos in winning the Class 2A Westmont Sectional final. Alexa Bauman had a triple and two RBIs and Taylor Utrata was 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Nazareth 9, De La Salle 6
Annabella Rychetsky struck out 11 and scattered six hits and Catie Luzzi and Kennedy Joe homered for Nazareth in the Class 3A De La Salle Regional final. Luzzi went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, homer and four RBIs, Joe 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Emme Barnes 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Wheaton Warrenville South 2, West Aurora 1
Katie Jensen doubled in Abigail Mease and Parker Leonard drove in the go-ahead run with a deep sacrifice fly as the Tigers rallied for two runs in the sixth to win the Class 4A West Aurora Regional final. Maddie Pool struck out 11 for WW South.
Lemont 7, Tinley Park 0
Sage Mardjetko threw a perfect game for Lemont in the Class 3A Lemont Regional final.
Mother McAuley 8, Downers Grove South 4
Richards 6, Hinsdale South 2
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
State
Downers Grove North’s 4x800 relay team of Grant Schroder, Asa Gaspar, Zach Bender and Ryan Eddington ran the second-fastest preliminary time of 7:48.53, leading qualifiers into Saturday’s state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
The Lyons Township 4x800 relay team ran the fourth-fastest time of 7:49.64 in prelims to qualify for finals. Hinsdale Central qualified with the seventh-fastest time of 7:51.70.
Other finals qualifiers included Downers Grove North’s Eddington in the 800 (fifth, 1:55.13), Hinsdale Central’s Dan Watcke in the 800 (eighth, 1:55.51), York’s Aidan Hill in the 800 (ninth, 1:55.52), Hinsdale Central’s Aden Bandukwala in the 1,600 (second, 4:14.33), Downers Grove North’s Caden Weber in the 1,600 (eighth, 4:15.60), Wheaton Warrenville South’s Amari Williams in the 300 hurdles (second, 38.28), the York 4x100 relay (seventh, 42.41), the York 4x200 relay (third, 1:27.60), the York 4x400 relay (fourth, 3:21.48), York’s Gavin Schaer in the pole vault, Lyons’ Will DiSessa in the triple jump (second, 13.94 meters) and Downers Grove Norths’ Vince Davero in the triple jump (seventh, 13.50).
In Class 2A, Glenbard South’s Cam Williams qualified in the 100 (eighth, 10.94), Benet’s Griffin Scheid in the 800 (eighth, 1:57.20), Glenbard South’s Tim Jochum (ninth, 1:57.21) and Glenbard South’s 4x800 relay (second, 8:06.92).