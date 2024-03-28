Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Morgan Navarre, York, track and field, sophomore

Name: Morgan Navarre

School: York, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Navarre won the Class 3A 400-meter dash in a school record time of 57.77 seconds at the Illinois Top Times meet. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about the race? Was the record a mark you were targeting?

Navarre: I didn’t really have a goal time. My goal for the race was to win. Two weeks prior, my goal was to break the record at York so I got it that time in the York field house.

I saw that you also scored five goals for the lacrosse team last week. Have you always done both sports? How do you balance the commitments?

Navarre: I have been doing both lacrosse and track since freshman year. I play it week by week when it comes to balancing practices and games/meets. It comes down to what’s most important that week typically.

How did you get into track?

Navarre: I always knew I liked sprinting while playing other sports when I was younger. I really started track in high school, though.

So the 400 is a tough race. What do you like about it?

Navarre: I think the 400 is the perfect sprint distance for me because I can endure. My favorite part of the 400 is the end stretch where I focus on finishing strong.

Have you played any other sports? Is there a sport you tried that you weren’t good at?

Navarre: I played a lot of sports when I was younger. The most recent one that I stopped playing was basketball in middle school. After that it’s just been track and lacrosse. I would say golf or bowling are definitely my worst sports.

It being spring break week, what’s a place you haven’t visited that you’d like to?

Navarre: A place I would love to visit is Greece.

Do you know your college plans yet? Do you plan to run track? Do you know what you want to study?

Navarre: I currently do not know if I either want to play lacrosse or run track in college. I’m keeping my options open and I’m excited for this recruiting year. I’m unsure of my major also.