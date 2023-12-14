Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Makenna Yeager, Glenbard West, basketball, junior

Name: Makenna Yeager

School: Glenbard West, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Yeager scored a team-high 19 points for the Hilltoppers in a 54-34 win over Downers Grove North to remain unbeaten on the season. Yeager was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.

Welge: The start to your team’s season, was it something you expected or are you surprised?

Yeager: We didn’t fully expect it, but we knew we had potential and everyone put in the work in the offseason so when practices started we were all working really well together and had hope for a strong season.

Welge: What has made this team so successful?

Yeager: The energy at every practice and game and the chemistry we have as a whole team.

Welge: How do you view your role on the team?

Yeager: I believe my role on the team is to bring the energy up during low moments and keep my team and I focused during those times.

Welge: What do you feel has been your top athletic achievement?

Yeager: Personally making the state series team for cross country this year or making varsity basketball as a sophomore.

Welge: What are your plans beyond high school?

Yeager: I would definitely love to continue playing and go into elementary education but I don’t know where yet.

Welge: It being the holiday season, what’s a gift you remember most that you received or gave?

Yeager: My favorite Christmas gift I’ve received has been concert ticket to The Lumineers.

Welge: Do you have a favorite Christmas movie?

Yeager: “A Christmas Story.”