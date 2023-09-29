Hinsdale C., Nazareth girls golf win regional titles: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, September 28

GIRLS GOLF
Class 2A Glenbard East Regional
Medalist Lilly Riegger shot a 71 and Elyssa Abdullah a 72, leading Hinsdale Central to the championship of the Glenbard East Regional. The Red Devils shot a team score of 293, with Downers Grove North (329) and Lyons (337) also advancing. Addison Watanabe shot a 71 to lead Lyons and Lexi Fertig a 73 for Downers North.
Class 1A Providence Regional
Kacey Hughes and Maryssa Zielinski each shot an 88, leading Nazareth to the regional title at the Class 1A Providenc Regional. Medalist Vivian Kutek shot an 84 for runner-up Wheaton Academy.
Class 2A St. Ignatius Regional
Medalist Kathryn Sweeney shot a 78, leading Fenwick to second place at the Class 2A St. Ignatius Regional to advance to sectionals.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IC Catholic Prep d. Rockford Lutheran 25-7, 25-8
Ava Falduto had five kills and nine digs, Emily Carling seven kills, Lucy Russ 19 assists and four kills and Alysa Lawton eight digs for the Knights (16-3).
Timothy Christian d. Aurora Christian 25-18, 25-21
Abby VanderWal had 10 kills, Bella Potempa six kills and six digs and Leah DeBouer 13 assists for the Trojans (18-5, 5-0).
Wheaton Academy d. Marian Central 25-19, 25-11
Abby Rathbun lead the Warriors in aces, Lily Blaser in blocks, and Peyton Schur tallied five on the night for Wheaton Academy (21-2, 6-0).
Lemont d. Eisenhower 25-11, 25-16
Madie Skwarek and Jessica Windstrup each had three kills for Lemont (20-6, 9-0).
York d. Wheaton North 25-12, 25-22
Olivia Zamis had five kills, Izzy Gibbons seven kills, six assists and five digs and Juju Fender eight assists and four digs for the Falcons (9-16).