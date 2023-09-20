IC Catholic Prep volleyball beats Fenwick: Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IC Catholic Prep d. Fenwick 25-4, 25-14

Ava Falduto had 11 kills and six assists, Lucy Russ 23 assists, eight kills and seven digs, Delilah Hyland five kills and Emily Carling five kills, five digs and three aces for the Knights (14-2, 2-0).

Lemont d. Tinley Park 25-5, 25-13

April Rice had 11 digs and nine assists and Keira O’Donnell 11 kills for Lemont (16-6, 6-0).

Wheaton North d. Batavia 25-11, 26-24

Izzy Gibbons had eight assists and seven digs, Mackenzie Nettles seven kills, three digs and three blocks and Olivia Zamis five blocks and four kills for the Falcons (8-13, 1-2).

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Park-River Forest 4, Hinsdale Central 3 (OT)

Luca Davies had two goals and one assist for the Red Devils, who held the lead three times through the course of the game.

BOYS GOLF

Willowbrook

The Warriors took fourth place out of seven schools at the West Suburban Gold meet at Prairie Bluff.

Willowbrook’s Victor Voskresenski placed fourth overall, firing a 77, and Austin Coppersmith placed 14th overall, firing an 84.

Willowbrook: 348

Willowbrook’s four contributing scores:

Victor Voskresenski (sr.) 77

Austin Coppersmith (jr.) 84

Carson Stefani (sr.) 88

Trent Kovacs (jr.) 99