Wheaton Academy golf sweep conference titles: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, September 18

BOYS GOLF
Wheaton Academy
The Wheaton Academy boys golf team won the Chicagoland Christian Conference Championship Tournament, held at Kankakee Elks Country Club. Leading the Warriors was Freddie Chan with a score of 3-under-par 69, earning him medalist honors. Next for the Warriors was Owen Coniaris with a score of 73, earning him second place in the tournament. Next was Henry Eldersveld with a score of 77, placing him fourth overall, and Joe Luchtenburg finished the scoring with a 79 that placed him fifth overall. By winning this tournament and winning each conference match during the season, the Warriors were crowned Conference Champions for 2023.
GIRLS GOLF
Wheaton Academy
The Wheaton Academy girls golf team won the Chicagoland Christian Conference championship today at Kankakee Elks Country Club. The team was led by Vivian Kutek, who shot 84.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wheaton Academy d. 25-15, 25-18
The Warriors improved to 3-0 in conference play.
Romeoville d. Timothy Christian 26-24, 27-25
Abby VanderWal had seven kills and eight digs, Bella Potempa 11 digs and Ella Rickert four kills and four blocks for the Trojans (15-5).