Lynney Tarnow’s 12 kills power Benet past Metea: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, August 30

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Benet d. Metea Valley 25-12, 25-22
Lynney Tarnow had 12 kills, Elle Stiernagle 28 assists, Ava Novak seven kills and Aniya Warren 10 digs for the Redwings (6-1).
Riverside-Brookfield d. Timothy Christian 25-21, 27-25
Hope Huizenga had six kills and three digs, Clare McQuade nine digs, Elizabeth Alex nine digs and Leah DeBoer seven assists and four digs for the Trojans (3-2).
Wheaton Academy d. Batavia 25-19, 25-14
BOYS SOCCER
Timothy Christian 8, Chicago Christian 0
Hendrik DeVries scored three goals for the Trojans.
Metea Valley 1, Wheaton Academy 0
BOYS GOLF
Wheaton North 162, Glenbard North 193
Mason Oleniczak led all golfers with a 36 as the Falcons won their conference opener.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Wheaton Academy 0