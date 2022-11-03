November 02, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
DuPage and Cook County Prep Sports

Girls Volleyball: Nazareth, IC Catholic Prep win sectional titles

By Joshua Welge
IC Catholic Prep junior Ava Falduto

IC Catholic Prep junior Ava Falduto

Class 2A sectional final

IC Catholic Prep d. Timothy Christian 20-25, 25-12, 25-16

Penn State recruit Ava Falduto had 26 kills and 15 digs and Lucy Russ added 34 assists, 14 digs and three kills for the Knights (31-1), who advanced to face Chicago Christian in the Class 2A IC Catholic Supersectional on Friday. Alysa Lawton added 13 digs, Kiely Kemph five kills and Delilah Hyland three kills and two blocks for IC Catholic.

Abby VanderWal had 17 kills and 14 digs, Hope Huizenga five kills and 11 digs, Bella Potempa five kills, three blocks and 11 digs, Sierra Rieger 30 assists and 12 digs and Clare McQuade 10 digs for Timothy Christian (31-8).

Class 3A Little Village Sectional final

Nazareth d. Fenwick 25-19, 27-25

Lauren Salata had eight kills, Tori Sarin seven kills, and Kitty Sandt 23 assists and four aces for the Roadrunners (20-16), who advance to Friday’s supersectional at Trinity against St. Viator.

Girls VolleyballTimothy Christian PrepsIC Catholic PrepsFenwick PrepsNazareth PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.