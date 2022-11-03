Girls Volleyball: Nazareth, IC Catholic Prep win sectional titles

Class 2A sectional final
IC Catholic Prep d. Timothy Christian 20-25, 25-12, 25-16
Penn State recruit Ava Falduto had 26 kills and 15 digs and Lucy Russ added 34 assists, 14 digs and three kills for the Knights (31-1), who advanced to face Chicago Christian in the Class 2A IC Catholic Supersectional on Friday. Alysa Lawton added 13 digs, Kiely Kemph five kills and Delilah Hyland three kills and two blocks for IC Catholic.
Abby VanderWal had 17 kills and 14 digs, Hope Huizenga five kills and 11 digs, Bella Potempa five kills, three blocks and 11 digs, Sierra Rieger 30 assists and 12 digs and Clare McQuade 10 digs for Timothy Christian (31-8).
Class 3A Little Village Sectional final
Nazareth d. Fenwick 25-19, 27-25
Lauren Salata had eight kills, Tori Sarin seven kills, and Kitty Sandt 23 assists and four aces for the Roadrunners (20-16), who advance to Friday’s supersectional at Trinity against St. Viator.