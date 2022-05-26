Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Lauren Vaughn, Wheaton North, softball, senior

Name: Lauren Vaughn
School: Wheaton North, senior
Sport: Softball
Why she was selected: Vaughn hit two home runs in a win over Metea Valley, breaking Wheaton North’s school record with her 21st career home run. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: To be able to play this season and play well given that you were coming off shoulder surgery and had the injury, what did that mean?
Vaughn: It’s been great. I wasn’t expecting nearly as good of a season as I had and I just feel blessed like all the people around me. I didn’t think I was going to be playing probably until halfway or toward the end of the season so I’m glad it all worked out well. I had a lot of support with [Wheaton North coach Allie Ravanesi] because she had that injury before when she played, from my teammates, from friends. That support has definitely played a huge role in it.
Welge: Breaking the record, you’ve had some pretty good hitters at Wheaton North the last couple of years between you and Ellie [Hubbard], what did that mean?
Vaughn: It was great, don’t get me wrong, I wish I would have hit more out this season. I hit five this year. I was averaging eight, but again, with my shoulder, I don’t know where I would have been if I had been healthy but I’m just grateful that it even happened. I wasn’t expecting it toward the end of the year and all of a sudden the flip switched and it happened and it’s great.
Welge: What’s your thoughts going forward as you get set to play next year at Syracuse?
Vaughn: I’m super excited. Obviously a little nervous, it’s a lot to swallow right now, last day of high school and last day of high school softball, but again I’m very excited for the next step of softball and excited to be a different and better player.
Welge: What are you going to study there?
Vaughn: Sports management. Undecided on my second half.