The top 7 barbecue places in DuPage County

With summer in full swing, here are a list of the top 7 places to get your barbecue in DuPage County as picked by readers. Results were determined in last years Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice contest. Voting took place from Sept. 7 to Oct. 1, 2021. Results were announced Oct. 28, 2021.

See more results from Suburban Life Media’s Finest Reader’s Choice awards. What’s your favorite bbq joint?

A half slab of Uncle Bub's baby back ribs is accompanied here with baked beans and broccoli salad in this file photo from a Mystery Diner article published in August 2020. (Shaw Local File Photo) (Shaw Media)

Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering - Voted Finest BBQ in DuPage County

Address: 132 South Cass Avenue Westmont, Illinois 60559

Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Phone: 630-493-9000

Social Media: Facebook - Uncle Bub’s Award Winning BBQ, Twitter - @UncleBubsBBQ, YouTube UncleBubsTV, Instagram - Uncle Bubs BBQ

City BBQ - Downers Grove - One of the Finest BBQ DuPage

Address: 1034 Ogden Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515 (Multiple locations throughout United States)

Hours: Monday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday CLOSED, Wednesday CLOSED, Thursday CLOSED, Friday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-869-1313

Social Media: Facebook - City Barbeque Downers Grove

Mission BBQ pulled pork sandwich and Mac-N-Cheese. (Shaw Local File Photo) (Shaw Media)

Mission BBQ - One of the Finest BBQ DuPage

Address: 1034 W. Ogden Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-869-1313

Social Media: Facebook - MISSION BBQ (Downers Grove, IL)

Address: 551 S. York Elmhurst, IL 60126

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Delivery Hours 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Delivery Hours 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Delivery Hours 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: 630-782-5669

Social Media: Facebook - HB Jones

Address: 440 E Roosevelt Rd., Lombard, IL 60148 (Other locations in Crest Hill, Elmhurst and Geneva, Illinois)

Hours: Sunday - Tuesday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-317-7978

Social Media: Facebook - Firewater BBQ Twitter - @firewaterbbq Instagram - firewaterbbq

Address: 7440 S Kingery Highway Rt. 83, Darien, IL 60561

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Phone: 630-920-0211

Social Media: Facebook - The Patio

Address: 5600 Belmont Rd, Downers Grove 60516 (Another location in Naperville)

Hours: Monday and Tuesday Closed, Wednesday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Phone: 630-541-7273

Social Media: Facebook - Sharko’s Bbq