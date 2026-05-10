Benet’s Jonathan Giedraitis, two relievers throw combined no-hitter: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Benet 11-7, St. Patrick 16-0

Jonathan Giedraitis, who struck out seven over five innings, and relievers Luke Crowder and Lucas Kohlmeyer combined on a no-hitter in the second game of the doubleheader to get a split of the two games. Crowder also had a double, run scored and RBI and Peter Pignatiello was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Benet (14-11, 7-7 East Suburban Catholic Conference).

In the first game, the visiting Shamrocks scored one run in the fifth, three in the sixth and five in the seventh to beat the Redwings.

Pignatiello was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Quinn Rooney 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Crowder 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Benet.

Willowbrook 10, Downers Grove North 6

Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored and Alex Dew 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors (23-4), who scored four runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to pick up their 22nd consecutive win.

Jack Romsey was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Oliver Gibson drove in two runs and scored a run for Downers Grove North (18-10).

Lemont 10, Lincoln-Way West 3

Cannon Madej struck out 10 and allowed three unearned runs on six hits over six innings and Grady Garofalo had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for host Lemont (22-3). Zane Schneider was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Glenbard West 7, Hinsdale South 5

Charlie Harvey singled in two runs to tie it and Nate Frazier’s sacrifice fly drove in Mason Flaherty with the go-ahead run as the Hilltoppers scored four in the seventh for the comeback win in Darien.

Harvey had three RBIs and scored a run, Frazier drove in two and Flaherty scored twice for Glenbard West (13-15).

Jack McDaniel had a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Lou Dusek was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Hinsdale South (9-17), which had taken the lead with a four-run bottom of the sixth.

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, St. Charles North 2

WW South’s Jacob Conover struck out two and allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits and five walks, and AJ Rogers threw an inning of shutout relief for the Tigers (12-12-1, 5-10 DuKane Conference) in Wheaton.

Conover also had a hit, run scored and RBI, Caleb Mease a triple and a run scored and Clark Jensen a double and an RBI.

Wheaton North 6, Batavia 5

Ryne Schroff was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Zander Zielinski 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the visiting Falcons (12-16, 6-9 DuKane).

Oak Park-River Forest 7, Downers Grove South 6

Casey Wierda was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and James Sobkowiak 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs (13-12) in Downers Grove.

Montini 14, Leo 2 (5 innings)

John Louise was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Julio Ayala 2 for 3 with two runs scored, Nick Mandra had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Santino Mateja struck out eight over four innings for the visiting Broncos (18-10).

St. Viator 8-5, Nazareth 2-1

Kam Alikhan and Landon Thome homered, and Thome had two hits and walked once for the visiting Roadrunners (19-9, 7-7 ESCC) in the first game.

In the second game Gavin Hartigan and Bobby Labuda each had two hits for Nazareth.

St. Ignatius 4, St. Francis 3

After the visiting Spartans scored two runs in the top of the seventh, the Wolfpack walked it off with two in the bottom half. James McGrath was 2 for 4 with an RBI for St. Francis (15-12).

De La Salle 12, IC Catholic Prep 0 (5 innings)

Evan Madrigal had two of the four hits for the Knights (11-15-1).

Lane Tech 9, York 0

Will Bute had two hits and Donovan O’Connor a double for three of the five hits for the Dukes (11-13) in Elmhurst.

Naperville North 17, Glenbard East 2 (4 innings)

Josh Ziemer had a double and a run scored and Jackson Turko a single and run scored for the visiting Rams (15-10-1).

Softball

Benet 12-8, Batavia 2-5

Sophia Rosner slugged a two-run homer and struck out seven and allowed two unearned runs on five hits over five innings for the Redwings (17-15), who scored six runs in the second and went on to win in the first game of the doubleheader.

Avery Burns was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Lanie Rosner had a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Benet.

In the second game Burns was 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Sophia Rosner 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Downers Grove South 6, Andrew 4

Victoria Colorato hit her fifth home run of the year and drove in three, Natalia Manganello her third homer of the year and drove in two and Jacklyn Meyers also homered as the Mustangs (17-5) rallied from a 4-0 deficit with the three homers late. Eva Karmik threw four innings and allowed zero earned runs.

Fenwick 8, Oak Park-River Forest 2

Freshman Hailey Smith-Young hit two homers and drove in three, Bella Bigham hit a two-run homer and Fenwick (15-11) beat OPRF for the first time since 2011.

Wheaton North 5, Glenbard West 4

Madison Moore struck out six in three innings of relief, including a game-ending strikeout with two runners on, for the Falcons in Wheaton. Makayla Hammer was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, Delaney Surber hit a solo homer and Madilyn Schumacher had two RBIs for Wheaton North (7-21).

Sofia Carbonari hit a two-run homer and Caroline Semprevivo was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Glenbard West (6-15).

Montini 17, Christian Liberty 1 (4 innings)

Montini scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to the run-rule win.

Aubry Raffen was 3 for 3 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored and Cedona Barrett 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs for Montini (19-8).

St. Ignatius 16, IC Catholic Prep 7

Kelly Cahill was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Lexi Russ was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Sofia Bucaro 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Knights (23-5).

Girls Track and Field

GCAC Conference Meet

Montini’s Sydney Gertsen won the 1,600 (4:49.94) and Ashlynn Lindt won the 3,200 (11:05.45) at the GCAC meet at Loyola.

Fenwick’s Maeve Bonakdar won the shot put (11.85 meters) and discus (28.95 meters). St. Francis’ Ainsley Clark won the triple jump (10.47).