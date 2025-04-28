Prosecutors: Woodridge man sentenced to 10 years for killing bicyclist in 2023 DUI crash

A Woodridge man accused of killing a bicyclist while driving drunk and then fleeing the scene was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Salil Chander, 35, of the 4100 block of Nelson Court, entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person in front of Judge Joseph Bugos, who handed down the sentence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Chander’s bond was set at $1 million in August 2023. In October 2024, following a pre-trial detention hearing under the new Pre-Trial Fairness Act, Chander was granted pre-trial release.

About 5:05 p.m. Aug. 6, 2023, Woodridge police responded to a 911 call for assistance on the 4100 block of Nelson Court.

Chander, had left home in a silver Kia. About one minute later, he struck a light pole on Nelson Court. After striking the light pole, he continued driving westbound on Green Trails Drive where he veered into the eastbound lane and struck and killed 64-year-old Michael Norton of Naperville, who was riding a bicycle, according to the release.

After striking Norton with his vehicle, Chander drove away. An eyewitness to the crash called 911, authorities said. Woodridge police found Chander near Green Trails Drive and Ridgewood Road where he was arrested.

At the time of the crash, Chander’s blood alcohol content was 0.222, authorities said.

“With a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander had no business behind the wheel of a car,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The sad truth is, like all drunk driving fatalities, the tragic death of an innocent person was completely avoidable had Mr. Chander simply not operated a vehicle after he had been drinking. People have to remember, driving is a privilege, not a right and violating that privilege can lead to heartbreaking consequences, as we saw in this case.

Chander will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will begin serving his sentence immediately.