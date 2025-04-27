Wheaton North’s Alex Popham strikes out 10 in 8-inning 1-hit shutout: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball
Wheaton North 1, Batavia 0
Alex Popham struck out 10 in an eight-inning complete-game one-hitter and Max Burke singled in Jacob Bergeron with one out in the bottom of the eighth for the game-winner.
Downers Grove North 11, Leyden 0
Colin Houlihan fired a one-hitter with two strikeouts, JD Cumbee was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Trojans.
Nazareth 0-10, St. Viator 3-7
Landon Thome went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Gavin Hartigan 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the second game as Nazareth got a doubleheader split. Winning pitcher Ed Donnelly struck out four.
Westmont 11 Chicago (Noble/ ITW Speer) 1.
Ricky Yenkin had two triples, three runs scored and four RBIs for Westmont (15-8-1). C.J. Balcer tossed a complete-game six-hitter, striking out five.
Glenbard West 12, Proviso West 0
Eric Lowrie was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers. Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Hinsdale Central 4, Addison Trail 3
Alex Rivera was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Red Devils.
Oak Park-River Forest 11, Hinsdale South 1
Meliki Scanlan had two of the Hornets’ six hits.
Plainfield Central 3, Glenbard East 0
Horacio Solis had two of Glenbard East’s three hits.
Lemont 8, Plainfield North 2
Zane Schneider was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont.
St. Francis 8, Naperville North 1
Zack Maduzia was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Brady Carroll 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans.
Wheaton Warrenville South 8, St. Charles North 6
The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to erase an early 6-1 deficit.
AJ Rogers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Willowbrook 6, York 4
Jake Bonino hit a three-run homer for the Warriors. Josh Fleming went deep for the Dukes.
Softball
Nazareth 7, IC Catholic Prep 2
Annabella Rychetsky struck out 10 and tripled and drove in a run at the plate, Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 and Rita Hynes homered for the Roadrunners. Ari Zito had a triple and run scored for IC Catholic.
Benet 1, Marian Catholic 0
Sophia Rosner tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Redwings.
Oswego 11, Downers Grove North 1
Sophia Barofsky was 2 for 3 and scored the Trojans’ lone run.
Willowbrook 5, Elk Grove 2
Isabel Bates struck out eight and scattered five hits for the Warriors.
Girls Soccer
Barrington 3, Benet 0
Giada McGlynn had three saves in goal for Benet (8-3-2) at the Naperville Invitational.