Wheaton North’s Alex Popham strikes out 10 in 8-inning 1-hit shutout: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Wheaton North 1, Batavia 0

Alex Popham struck out 10 in an eight-inning complete-game one-hitter and Max Burke singled in Jacob Bergeron with one out in the bottom of the eighth for the game-winner.

Downers Grove North 11, Leyden 0

Colin Houlihan fired a one-hitter with two strikeouts, JD Cumbee was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Trojans.

Nazareth 0-10, St. Viator 3-7

Landon Thome went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Gavin Hartigan 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the second game as Nazareth got a doubleheader split. Winning pitcher Ed Donnelly struck out four.

Westmont 11 Chicago (Noble/ ITW Speer) 1.

Ricky Yenkin had two triples, three runs scored and four RBIs for Westmont (15-8-1). C.J. Balcer tossed a complete-game six-hitter, striking out five.

Glenbard West 12, Proviso West 0

Eric Lowrie was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers. Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 4, Addison Trail 3

Alex Rivera was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Red Devils.

Oak Park-River Forest 11, Hinsdale South 1

Meliki Scanlan had two of the Hornets’ six hits.

Plainfield Central 3, Glenbard East 0

Horacio Solis had two of Glenbard East’s three hits.

Lemont 8, Plainfield North 2

Zane Schneider was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont.

St. Francis 8, Naperville North 1

Zack Maduzia was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Brady Carroll 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, St. Charles North 6

The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to erase an early 6-1 deficit.

AJ Rogers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Willowbrook 6, York 4

Jake Bonino hit a three-run homer for the Warriors. Josh Fleming went deep for the Dukes.

Softball

Nazareth 7, IC Catholic Prep 2

Annabella Rychetsky struck out 10 and tripled and drove in a run at the plate, Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 and Rita Hynes homered for the Roadrunners. Ari Zito had a triple and run scored for IC Catholic.

Benet 1, Marian Catholic 0

Sophia Rosner tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Redwings.

Oswego 11, Downers Grove North 1

Sophia Barofsky was 2 for 3 and scored the Trojans’ lone run.

Willowbrook 5, Elk Grove 2

Isabel Bates struck out eight and scattered five hits for the Warriors.

Girls Soccer

Barrington 3, Benet 0

Giada McGlynn had three saves in goal for Benet (8-3-2) at the Naperville Invitational.