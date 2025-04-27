April 26, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Wheaton North’s Alex Popham strikes out 10 in 8-inning 1-hit shutout: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

Baseball

Wheaton North 1, Batavia 0

Alex Popham struck out 10 in an eight-inning complete-game one-hitter and Max Burke singled in Jacob Bergeron with one out in the bottom of the eighth for the game-winner.

Downers Grove North 11, Leyden 0

Colin Houlihan fired a one-hitter with two strikeouts, JD Cumbee was 2 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs and Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Trojans.

Nazareth 0-10, St. Viator 3-7

Landon Thome went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Gavin Hartigan 3 for 3 with two runs scored in the second game as Nazareth got a doubleheader split. Winning pitcher Ed Donnelly struck out four.

Westmont 11 Chicago (Noble/ ITW Speer) 1.

Ricky Yenkin had two triples, three runs scored and four RBIs for Westmont (15-8-1). C.J. Balcer tossed a complete-game six-hitter, striking out five.

Glenbard West 12, Proviso West 0

Eric Lowrie was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers. Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Hinsdale Central 4, Addison Trail 3

Alex Rivera was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Red Devils.

Oak Park-River Forest 11, Hinsdale South 1

Meliki Scanlan had two of the Hornets’ six hits.

Plainfield Central 3, Glenbard East 0

Horacio Solis had two of Glenbard East’s three hits.

Lemont 8, Plainfield North 2

Zane Schneider was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Lemont.

St. Francis 8, Naperville North 1

Zack Maduzia was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Brady Carroll 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, St. Charles North 6

The Tigers scored three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to erase an early 6-1 deficit.

AJ Rogers was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Willowbrook 6, York 4

Jake Bonino hit a three-run homer for the Warriors. Josh Fleming went deep for the Dukes.

Softball

Nazareth 7, IC Catholic Prep 2

Annabella Rychetsky struck out 10 and tripled and drove in a run at the plate, Kennedy Joe went 2 for 3 and Rita Hynes homered for the Roadrunners. Ari Zito had a triple and run scored for IC Catholic.

Benet 1, Marian Catholic 0

Sophia Rosner tossed a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Redwings.

Oswego 11, Downers Grove North 1

Sophia Barofsky was 2 for 3 and scored the Trojans’ lone run.

Willowbrook 5, Elk Grove 2

Isabel Bates struck out eight and scattered five hits for the Warriors.

Girls Soccer

Barrington 3, Benet 0

Giada McGlynn had three saves in goal for Benet (8-3-2) at the Naperville Invitational.

Baseball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.