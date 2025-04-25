Downers Grove North freshman runner Macy Ermitage, after missing most of XC season, back in a big way on track

Freshman Macy Ermitage won her first 3,200-meter run with the Downers Grove North girls track and field team March 21 by nearly 1:19.

On April 17, her second 3,200 impressively won the Trojans’ annual Bruce Ritter Invitational.

Ermitage (10:57.66) broke 11:00 with senior teammate Audrey Casten second (11:15.31).

“I was excited to just see what I could do,” Ermitage said. “I kind of wanted to (break 11:00) going in. I was kind of thinking I could do it but I wasn’t sure.

“I just hope that I can continue to get better and drop time.”

The Trojans (132.5 points) were second to Prospect (139) behind seven second-place finishes. York (54.5) and Glenbard West (47) were fifth and sixth.

Downers North junior Maya Nicholson won high jump (1.57 meters/5 feet-1 3/4 inches). Other event champions included Glenbard West junior Alexa Novak (1,600 in outdoor-best 5:02.92), Lyons Township senior Leigh Ferrell (3.35/11-0 in pole vault) and the Hilltoppers’ frosh-soph 4x400 relay (sophomores Nora Jannick and Nora Cullerton and freshmen Morgan Witcher and Shayne Dietzen in 4:11.28).

“We scored in every event (top 8). It’s a testament to all of them and how hard they’ve worked across the board,” Downers North coach Matt Maletich said. “Lots of good performances all around in not ideal conditions.”

Ermitage previously won the 3,200 in 11:23.26 on the sophomore level at the indoor West Suburban Conference Silver Meet.

During cross country, Ermitage hoped to be part of the outstanding Class 3A third-place lineup, only two points from first. After winning the sophomore race at the first invite Aug. 30, Ermitage was diagnosed with a stress fracture and missed the rest of the season.

Ermitage did join the team with state lineup members Alayna Todnem, Ava Gilley, Casten, Lily Eddington, Kenzie Willard and Hannah Renner for the Nike Cross Nationals Dec. 7 in Portland, Ore. They finished 11th after winning the Midwest Regionals Nov. 17 by one point.

“Really frustrating (this fall), just because I was looking forward to high school cross country a lot,” Ermitage said.

The Trojans’ other second-place finishers were Allison Leach (200 in 26.11), Rylie Marshall (10.39m/34-1 1/4 in triple jump), Sophia Solecki (30.90m/101-4 in discus), the 4x100 (Sarah Rutkowski, Victoria Ingram, Leach, Blake Weltler in 49.54), 4x200 (Ruby Kowalski, Anna Grapenthien, Charlotte Stanton, Weltler in 1:46.44) and varsity 4x400 (Gilley, Eddington, Kowalski, Helen Justice in 4:05.59).

Kathleen Crilly (300 low hurdles in 47.74) and Todnem (1,600 in 5:15.87) were third.

A 2024 3A state qualifier, senior Crilly ran her second-fastest time ever. Maletich said Crilly gave “a real inspired performance.”

“I was really shocked (47.74) was this early in the season,” Crilly said.

Crilly’s lifetime-best 47.19 earned third at last year’s Downers North Sectional time and qualified her for state (33rd, 47.98). The state-qualifying standard has tightened from 47.23 in 2024 to 46.88.

“Obviously a little harder (to qualify), but I still think it’s possible if I keep going and progressing at this rate,” Crilly said.

York went 2-3 in the 100 with Jillian Booth (12.72) and Norah Peiffle (13.01). Morgan Navarre (400 in 59.26), the 4x100 (Libby Donaldson, Elise Donaldson, Peiffle, Lily Zmrhal in 49.81) and the 4x800 (Sophia Galiano-Sanchez, Scarlett Moriarty, Stella Rosso, Sofia Stoddard in 9:39.05) were third.

In 2023, junior Navarre was an all-state eighth in the 400 (59.12, 58.13 in prelims). At last year’s state prelims, Navarre ran a personal-record 57.44 yet was 10th, .04 from the all-state finals.

“I just realized that I need to focus on myself than what others are doing. All I can do is PR for myself,” Navarre said.

Navarre holds the 400 indoor school record (57.77) and is chasing the 1983 outdoor record of 55.94 from 1973.

“I’ve been motivated all season, just trusting the process,” Navarre said.

Novak ran her 1,600 lifetime-best 5:01.62 March 29 indoors for third at the Illinois Top Times Classic.

Novak also was part of Thursday’s second-place 4x800 with Maia Kaslewicz, Mackenzie Gilbert and Shayne Dietzen (9:30.51). The 4x400 (Gilbert, Ally Stortz, Caroline Challgren, Bea Atkinson in 4:09.36) was third.

Last year marked Novak’s track debut. She was part of the all-state, fourth-place 4x800 with Gilbert (9:12.84) and 16th in the 1,600 (5:07.08).

“It’s fun being up with (state finalists) now and being able to run with them,” Novak said.

“Coming into it last year, I wasn’t expecting to get 5:07. Now this year (it’s), ‘OK. Now I want to see what I can do knowing more now.’ ”

Lyons Township’s Lindsey Dunneback was third in long jump (5.16m/16-11 1/4).