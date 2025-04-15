Glenbard West softball hits four homers to beat Lake Park: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Glenbard West 9, Lake Park 4

Megan Stieglitz was 4 for 4 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, Alex Trybus also homered and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and Ainsley Bobroff also went deep and drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers. Winning pitcher Olivia Salerno struck out six.

Downers Grove North 9, Leyden 4

Samantha Lehnherr was 4 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Mary Miller was 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans.

Hinsdale Central 4, Stagg 0

Emersyn Willits had three hits and two RBIs, Kaleigh Kozlowski and Madeline Kubesh also drove in runs and Lauren Koschik, Anusha Sekhadia, and Malia Kuo combined on the shutout.

Glenbard North 12, West Chicago 0

Tru Medina had four hits, including her sixth home run of the year and Madelyn Woitas also homered to finish off the win for Glenbard North (6-0).

Nazareth 10, Hinsdale South 3

Annabella Rychetsky was 2 for 4 at the plate and had nine strikeouts in the circle and Ellie Stratis had a triple for Nazareth.

Yorkville 4, Benet 3

Alaina Rosner was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for Benet.

Glenbard East 13, Riverside-Brookfield 6

Fitzgerald was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Carver doubled and drove in three runs for the Rams.

Loyola 12, Montini 1

Kat Filkowski doubled and drove in Montini’s only run.

Baseball

Marist 7, Nazareth 2

Four unearned runs and four errors did in the Roadrunners in their first loss of the season. Landon Thome was 2 for 4 at the plate for Nazareth.

Wheaton Academy 16, Timothy Christian 10 (6 innings)

Jackson Fram was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Dallas Johnston was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the Warriors in a game called after six innings due to light.

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Ridgewood 3

Ronnie Murray struck out seven and allowed three unearned runs on two hits over five innings for the Bulldogs.

Downers Grove North 18, Proviso West 2

Brady Schallmoser was 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBIs for the Trojans.

Glenbard East 22, West Chicago 3

Ryan Frano hit two home runs and drove in five and Justin Kay also went deep for the Rams.

Glenbard South 10, Fenton 0

Tommy Burke homered and drove in three for the Raiders.

Lyons 8, Glenbard West 0

Jack Slighton struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout for Lyons.

York 14, Hinsdale Central 2

Ryan Lisowski homered and the Dukes (11-1) scored nine in the third to take the first of the three-game series.

Lemont 14, Hillcrest 0

Jack Malak was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs for Lemont.

Downers Grove South 8, Willowbrook 6

Casey Wierda had a tying two-run homer and Wyatt Wawro tripled in the go-ahead run as the Mustangs scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth for the West Suburban Gold win.

Dakota 8, Westmont 6

Nikolai Baldwin homered and Rocco Damato was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Westmont (8-7-1).

Fenwick 13, IC Catholic Prep 2

Boys Volleyball

Benet d. Waubonsie Valley 28-26, 28-30, 25-17

Aris Maurukas had 15 kills and Jacob Olejnik 11 kills for Benet.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-10