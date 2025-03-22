Ashlynn Durkin K’s 12 in 1-hit shutout for Downers Grove North: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Downers Grove North 11, Oswego East 0 (5 innings)

Ashlynn Durkin struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout for the Trojans. At the plate, Sofia Barofsky was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Vik Czech 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ella Bonk had a double and two RBIs.

Nazareth 12, Hancock 2

Kennedy Joe went 3 for 4 with two triples, an RBI and three runs scored and Morgan Kwak and Alyssia Schwertfeger both went 2 for 4 for Nazareth. Winning pitcher Dee Castillo struck out six.

Wheaton North 10, West Chicago 0 (5 innings)

Hannah Wulf struck out nine and allowed one hit over five innings and the Falcons banged out 14 hits.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Hinsdale South 3

Aidan Polich struck out five in four innings of no-hit relief for his first varsity win, Brady McCallum had two RBIs and Sean Campbell an RBI as the Bulldogs rallied from an early 3-1 deficit.