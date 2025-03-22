March 22, 2025
Ashlynn Durkin K’s 12 in 1-hit shutout for Downers Grove North: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Softball

Downers Grove North 11, Oswego East 0 (5 innings)

Ashlynn Durkin struck out 12 in a one-hit shutout for the Trojans. At the plate, Sofia Barofsky was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Vik Czech 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Ella Bonk had a double and two RBIs.

Nazareth 12, Hancock 2

Kennedy Joe went 3 for 4 with two triples, an RBI and three runs scored and Morgan Kwak and Alyssia Schwertfeger both went 2 for 4 for Nazareth. Winning pitcher Dee Castillo struck out six.

Wheaton North 10, West Chicago 0 (5 innings)

Hannah Wulf struck out nine and allowed one hit over five innings and the Falcons banged out 14 hits.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Hinsdale South 3

Aidan Polich struck out five in four innings of no-hit relief for his first varsity win, Brady McCallum had two RBIs and Sean Campbell an RBI as the Bulldogs rallied from an early 3-1 deficit.

Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.