March 12, 2025
‘Secure and teach’ lifted at Wheaton North High School

By Shaw Local News Network
(File photo)

A “secure and teach” mode has been lifted at Wheaton North High School, authorities said.

About 1:14 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the high school to investigate a report of a suspicious item that may have looked like a weapon on campus, police said.

The school was placed on “secure and teach” mode as a precaution while officers investigated. After the investigation, the item was found, and police determined it was not a weapon, and there was no active threat to the students, staff or school.

Students were dismissed at the normal 2:15 p.m. dismissal time.

