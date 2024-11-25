Kick off Thanksgiving with La Grange Rotary’s Pilgrim Pie Run

The 24th Pilgrim Pie Run hosted by Rotary Club of La Grange begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday outside the north campus of Lyons Township High School, 100 S. Brainard Ave., La Grange. (Courtesy Rotary Club of La Grange)

There may be no better way to work up an appetite for turkey and all the fixings than running a 5K on Thanksgiving morning.

The 24th Pilgrim Pie Run hosted by Rotary Club of La Grange is also a good way to visit with family and friends, race director and club member Ken Daemicke said.

The run begins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28 outside the north campus of Lyons Township High School, 100 S. Brainard Ave., La Grange.

“Thanksgiving morning is kind of a unique time because all the college kids are home and everybody is off. It’s not a running event that is somewhat more competitive, although we do have people who do compete.

“It’s really more of a family thing. People in some cases wear turkey costumes. They may wear turkey hats. It’s a lot of fun,” Daemicke said.

The 5K distance equals 3.1 miles. Some run to win, some run for exercise, some walk.

“It benefits the Rotary Club of La Grange Foundation,” Daemicke said. “That’s where the net proceeds go. The foundation gives scholarships to high school seniors at Lyons Township and Nazareth (Academy). The foundation also provides grants to local charitable organizations.”

“The last couple years we’ve netted about $70,000. What’s interesting for me, because I’m the founder and have always been the race director, is back in 2001 for our first event, we had 157 participants and we made a profit of about $4,500,” Daemicke, a runner, said.

Last year saw a record 2,854 participants and this year’s goal is 3,000, he said.

In past years, proceeds have helped buy ovens for the needy overseas, bought Segway equipment for the La Grange Police Department, helped pay for improvements to a waiting room at AdventHealth La Grange Hospital, went toward construction of a school in Honduras and helped fund a clean water project in Africa, he said.

“We do a lot of stuff, mostly for the community, but Rotary is an international organization,” Daemicke said.

Daemicke, who is “older than I care to say,” is fundraising chairman for the Rotary Club of La Grange. A resident of Indian Head Park resident, he’s been active in Rotary for 30 years.

He recommends arriving early to warm up for the race. There will be no race day registration. That closes on-line at 8 p.m. Nov. 27. The cost is $43. Children age 9 and under pay $25.

Sponsorships are available starting at $300.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrnh7n8f

Pickup of race packets is at Peak Running, 18 W. Burlington Ave., La Grange, from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and noon until 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third overall finishers among male and female runners, and the winners of each age group.

The race route is on streets north of 47th and south of the Metra train tracks with most of the route heading east on Goodman and west on Maple.

The start and finish are at Cossitt Avenue and Park Road.

Daemicke hopes for good weather, translated to no snow. “Forty-five or 50 degrees is ideal,” he said.

And you need not be a runner: “Walkers are welcome and encouraged,” Daemicke said.