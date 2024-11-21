Elmhurst Art Museum appoints new executive director and chief curator

Elmhurst Art Museum has named Allison Peters Quinn as its executive director and chief curator. (Tone Stockenstrom Photography)

Allison Peters Quinn has been named executive director and chief curator of the Elmhurst Art Museum.

An established curator, educator and art writer based in Chicago, Peters Quinn will spearhead the museum’s stated mission to spark cultural enrichment and serve as a creative space where art is for everyone.

As executive director and chief curator, Peters Quinn will oversee the programming and operations of the 15,000-square-foot museum campus, including its art galleries, studio classrooms, gathering spaces and the on-campus McCormick House, a single-family home designed in 1952 by Mies van der Rohe. She previously worked as the director of exhibitions and residency programs at Hyde Park Art Center.

“Peters Quinn’s exhibitions feature social and environmental justice as a central focus, highlighting artists who engage in public conversations and actions toward community change,” according to a press release from the museum.

“Identifying and presenting Chicago artists through the lens of the social, political, ecological and educational concerns of our time, Peters Quinn provides a critical platform for artists to take risks and realize large-scale projects, launching artists into the next chapters of their careers.”