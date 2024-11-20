Man, juvenile accused of armed robbery in Woodridge park

Two individuals, an Oswego teen and a 16-year-old male from Woodridge, are accused of stealing several items at gunpoint at a Woodridge park after arranging to purchase the items from the victim over Snapchat, prosecutors said.

Jordan Jones, 18, of the 300 block of Wolverine Drive, was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. A motion to detain Jones pre-trial was approved, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Tuesday, the juvenile was ordered detained until at least his next court appearance. The juvenile is charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery, according to the release.

About 5:14 p.m. Nov. 17, Woodridge police responded to Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St., for a report of a subject having pulled a gun on a man. Police spoke with the victim who said that two men allegedly stole Apple AirPods and two hoodie sweatshirts from him at gunpoint, authorities said.

Police learned that the victim had arranged over Snapchat to meet the juvenile at the park to sell him the items for $495. Once at the park, Jones and the juvenile approached the victim and displayed a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, and put it in the ribcage of the victim, according to the report.

The defendants took the AirPods and the two hoodies and fled. Police later spotted the suspects in a GMC SUV on Kildeer Court where the vehicle allegedly disobeyed a stop sign while turning onto southbound Janes Avenue with its headlights turned off, according to the release.

Officers stopped the vehicle, but during the stop, the driver, later identified as Jones, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed on Janes Avenue. Police lost sight of the vehicle at 71st Street and Janes Avenue.

About 8:35 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 63rd Street and Cass Avenue in Westmont after receiving information that the GMC allegedly involved in the armed robbery was on a tow truck. Police took custody of the vehicle and found three BB guns inside, according to the release.

Police arrested a single occupant, later identified as Jones. They later learned that the juvenile suspect was a 16-year-old male. The juvenile turned himself in on Nov. 18, according to the release.

“The allegations that these two defendants robbed an innocent man at gunpoint in a public park are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of criminal behavior is not acceptable in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law.”

Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 16 for arraignment. The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec 5.