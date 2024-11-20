Lyons District 204 fills school board vacancy

The Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education has appointed Gioia Gionnotti Frye of La Grange Highlands to fill a vacancy on the board.

Giannotti Frye fills the vacancy created by Elvia Nava’s resignation and will hold the position until the successor is elected in the April 2025 election.

Giannotti Frye is the co-founder and vice president of operations for (R)evolution Architecture, LLC, the founder of Giannotti Multicultural Marketing Communications and an MBA candidate with Gies College of Business at UIUC. She has lived in the district for 17 years.

She has experience as a school volunteer and board member. As an involved parent in La Grange Highlands School District 106, she was vice president and president of the parent teacher ouncil. Sche was also on the board of North Avenue Day Nursery in Chicago, La Grange Business Association, LGBA Wellness Committee, La Grange Highlands Civic Association and LGHCA Sustainability Committee.

Giannotti Frye was one of nine residents who submitted applications for the position.