Friends of the Villa Park Library to present St. Nick’s Mart Dec. 7

Join the Friends of the Villa Park Library and local businesses for St. Nick’s Mart from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave. in Villa Park.

Purchase a variety of merchandise from local vendors, enjoy light refreshments and participate in door prize drawings at this free, family-friendly event. For more information, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.

Holiday movies

Journey back in time over the past century of film history at Villa Park Public Library as host John LeGear showcases some of the happiest and most memorable holiday moments from classic and popular films at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Join in for songs, dances and magical movie scenes from some of the most warmly embraced holiday films of all time, including “Holiday Inn,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Polar Express,” “Going My Way” and “White Christmas.”

Registration is required for this event at vppl.info or by calling 630-834-1164.