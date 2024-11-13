Author of ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ to speak Nov. 20 at Elmhurst University

Author Shelby Van Pelt will discuss her writing process, loss, hope and the giant Pacific octopus in conversation with Anne Swanson and Mary Beth Harper of Elmhurst Public Library at 7 p.m Nov. 20 at Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst. (Graphic provided by Elmhurst Public Library)

Author Shelby Van Pelt will discuss her writing process, loss, hope and the giant Pacific octopus in conversation with Anne Swanson and Mary Beth Harper of Elmhurst Public Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

Van Pelt’s book, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” is the 2024 selection for Elmhurst Public Library’s One Book, One Elmhurst program. Due to the community’s response to the book and its author, the event has been moved to Hammerschmidt Chapel, a larger venue to accommodate more attendees.

In Van Pelt’s debut novel, the lives of a widowed woman, a young man and a giant Pacific octopus intertwine, with elements of mystery, humor and poignancy, while illustrating the power of empathy and unlikely friendships.

One Book, One Elmhurst provides and opportunity for the community to read and engage with the same title. This fall, EPL hosted discussions and programming around the book.

To register to attend this free event in person or virtually, call 630-279-8696 or visit elmlib.org/events. For more information, visit elmlib.org/onebook.