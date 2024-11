The St. Pius X Parish School Cross Country team competed in the 2024 IESA State Final Oct. 19 at Maxwell Park in Normal. (Photo provided by St. Pius X Parish School)

The St. Pius X School cross country teams competed in the 2024 IESA state final on Oct. 19 at Maxwell Park in Normal. The Lombard school’s girls team finished 2nd in Class 1A, while the boys team placed 7th.

The event featured 1,800 runners from 330 schools.