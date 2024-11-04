November 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Glenbard North student wins scholarship for college and career planning

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard North student Lyla Trejo has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship from College Board’s BigFuture for completing key college and career planning steps.

Glenbard North student Lyla Trejo has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship from College Board’s BigFuture for completing key college and career planning steps. Students can use BigFuture’s online resources to explore careers and plan and pay for college.

The BigFuture scholarships, which are awarded each month, don’t require an essay or test scores and eligibility is not tied to family income, GPA requirements or citizenship status. There are six steps students can complete with BigFuture to be eligible to earn a scholarship:

  • Start a career list
  • Build a college list
  • Start a scholarship list
  • Strengthen the college list
  • Complete FAFSA
  • Apply to colleges
