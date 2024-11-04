Glenbard North student wins scholarship for college and career planning

Glenbard North student Lyla Trejo has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship from College Board’s BigFuture for completing key college and career planning steps. (Photo provided by Glenbard Township High School District 87)

Glenbard North student Lyla Trejo has been awarded a $40,000 scholarship from College Board’s BigFuture for completing key college and career planning steps. Students can use BigFuture’s online resources to explore careers and plan and pay for college.

The BigFuture scholarships, which are awarded each month, don’t require an essay or test scores and eligibility is not tied to family income, GPA requirements or citizenship status. There are six steps students can complete with BigFuture to be eligible to earn a scholarship: