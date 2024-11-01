DuPage County State’s Attorney, clerk’s office to monitor polling places

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office will deploy teams of assistant state’s attorneys and Investigators to respond to reports of any suspected irregularities that may arise at DuPage County polling locations on Election Day.

Prosecutors and investigators will be available at the state’s attorney’s office and at the polls from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. Nov. 5 to respond to suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.

State’s attorney office staff will also maintain communications throughout the day with officials at the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. This coordinated effort will help enforce compliance with the Election Code while ensuring that every voter properly qualified is able to cast their ballot.

“As we have done in every election since I became state’s attorney, my office will again deploy teams of assistant state’s attorneys and Investigators throughout DuPage County to canvass polling places and to respond to suspected violations of the Election Code,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “In addition to my staff, local law enforcement officers as well as sheriff’s deputies will blanket polling places throughout our county.

“We are well prepared to address any allegations of interference, electioneering or voter fraud including individuals who attempt to obstruct or interfere with the right of any person to vote; persons who attempt to vote more than once or present false identification; or tampering with voting equipment. Anyone suspected in engaging in this type of behavior will not only be turned away at the polls but will be thoroughly investigated and potentially face criminal prosecution.”

Anyone who has questions or is concerned about activities at any DuPage County polling place can contact either the DuPage County Clerk at 630-407-5600 or the state’s attorney’s office’s election hotline at 630-407-8118.

“Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy, and my office is well prepared to preserve the integrity of our elections and ensure that anyone who wishes to exercise their right to vote is allowed to do so free from harassment or intimidation,” Berlin said.