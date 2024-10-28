Glenbard West Theatre to present ‘The Addams Family’ Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Glenbard West Theatre will present its fall musical, “The Addams Family,” from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 based on the cartoons by Charles Addams. All shows will be at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Glenbard West High School, 670 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.

Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has fallen in love with sweet Lucas from the ordinary Beineke family and has invited his family over to have dinner at the Addams family home. In one seemingly normal night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested and the Addams family must face the most horrible thing they’ve been avoiding for generations: change.

Tickets are $14 and available for purchase here.