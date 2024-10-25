Fenwick’s Brecknock, York’s Isyanov reach state tennis quarterfinals: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Benet’s Clare Lopatka returns the ball during a doubles match with partner Shane Delaney (not pictured) Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 in the IHSA 1A doubles tennis championship at Palatine High School. (Sandy Bressner)

GIRLS TENNIS

State

Fenwick senior Lily Brecknock and York senior Lizzie Isyanov both advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class 2A singles bracket on Thursday at the state tournament.

Brecknock beat Lake Zurich’s Lora Boianov 6-0, 6-2, beat Hinsdale Central’s Kotryna Tomas 6-0, 6-4 and beat Waubonsie Valley’s Lydia Parranto 6-1, 7-5. Isyanov defeated Barrington’s Enya Neagu 6-0 6-0, Sandburg’s Laila Browne 6-0, 6-1 and Downers Grove South’s Gabby David 6-0, 6-0.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Riley Lepsi and Reese Lepsi advanced to the Class 2A doubles quarterfinals, as did York’s CJ Coan and Josie Coan.

In Class 1A, Hinsdale South senior Chloe Goins, Timothy Christian senior Jane Carter, Benet senior Meredith Converse and Hinsdale South freshman Addy Filipiak all advanced to the singles quarterfinals.

Advancing to the Class 1A doubles quarterfinals were Benet’s Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka, Hinsdale South’s Hailey Goins and Teodora Savic and Benet’s Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra.