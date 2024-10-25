Downers Grove at odds: Video gambling referendum stirs passionate debate

Signs encouraging Downers Grove residents to oppose a referendum that would permit video gambling in a limited number of restaurants can be found throughout the community. The video gambling debate has stirred significant sentiments in the village. (Bob Rakow)

Video gambling is on the November ballot in Downers Grove. It’s an issue that has evoked strong feelings on both sides of the controversial debate.

Residents will be asked to vote on a nonbinding advisory referendum that would allow restaurants and recreational/club/private facilities to operate video gambling terminals beginning Jan. 1.

If approved, the measure would restrict the number of licenses to 10. The ordinance also would have specific stipulations on the number of terminals (six), terminal configuration and terminal visibility.

Based on the proposed ordinance, video gambling licenses in the downtown area would be available only to establishments holding Class C and REC liquor licenses, which includes the Moose Lodge and Tivoli Bowl.

Separately, the Moose Lodge received a license through the Illinois Gaming Board and to date has had more than $2.2 million wagered resulting in nearly $90,000 in taxes of which more than $13,000 has been allocated to the village of Downers Grove, according to an Illinois Gaming Board Video Gaming Revenue Report.

Further, an establishment must have held a village liquor license in good standing for at least 12 months to be eligible for a video gambling license.

If approved, the video gambling terminals must be placed in a room separate from the main business/dining area so that noise from the machines cannot be heard in other areas of the business.

Signs prohibiting anyone younger than 21 from entering the room and signs warning about the dangers and providing resources for gambling addiction also must be posted.

An ordinance was passed by the Village Council in October 2023 that states the village will consider results of the advisory referendum with respect to any future action.

Proponents claim video gambling does not increase the number of transients, increase crime, decrease property values or diminish the family-friendly reputation of Downers Grove.

At the October 2023 Village Council meeting, employees and patrons of the establishments interested in obtaining a video gambling license appeared as well as members of the community opposed to allowing video gambling.

Those in favor of the measure said gambling already exists in Downers Grove through bingo games and lottery tickets. They also questioned why the village allows alcohol and tobacco sales while restricting video gambling.

It’s an argument that longtime video gambling advocate Bryan Bentley, the owner of Bryan’s American Grille, supports.

“Alcohol can also be addictive.” said Bentley, a Downers Grove resident. “If they are really concerned with the pristine family image of Downers Grove, repeal alcohol.”

“Gaming will level the playing field for us,” said Bentley, who added that many neighboring towns allow video gambling.

“Many times we have customers who walk through the door and ask where the machines are. We have to say Downers Grove doesn’t allow it,” he said.

Some, Bentley said, do not stay but move to another restaurant in a neighboring town that allows machines.

“We not only lose the gaming revenue, but we also lose the revenue of food and liquor sales and the villages loses the tax revenue on the food, liquor and gaming,” he said.

Bob Taft, owner of Q Pub and Grill in Downers Grove, a business he has run since 1998, said he would not open an establishment in a municipality that does not allow video gambling.

With six other area restaurant/bars, all of which have video gambling, and plans to open another in Carol Stream, Taft’s Downers Grove location is his only outlet that doesn’t have video gambling.

“At my other locations, we are able to pay staff more, do upgrades more easily,” Taft said. “We are able to stay more competitive and keep our prices lower.”

“It is hard in a town that doesn’t have gaming to compete when the towns surrounding you in all directions allow it. It is tough,” he said.

Opponents to the measure contend the projected tax revenue for the video gambling terminals is about $265,320, which is 0.4% of the village’s about $63 million operating budget.

Local business owner Dr. Jamie Moss, who spoke at the October 2023 Village Board meeting, asked the board to consider “the health consequences of gambling” noting it is “video gambling not video gaming.”

“If money is inserted into the machine and you can win or lose it, it is gambling,” Moss said.

“Seventy percent of gambling addicts already suffer from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues,” Moss said. “Are we praying on weaker members of society to make a buck?”

Those opposed also contend that Downers Grove already had one of the lowest restaurant vacancy rates in DuPage County – lower than other communities that allow gambling.

Rich Kulovany, a former Downers Grove village commissioner who is temporarily living with his son in another state, said the issue of video gambling was first brought to the council when he was a commissioner.

He is part of a group opposed to allowing video gambling in the village.

“The more we researched it and talked to other communities, the more doubts that we had,” Kulovany said.

Kulovany said the vast majority of residents who emailed the village were opposed to allowing video gambling.

“It is not the atmosphere that Downers Grove has set up for itself,” he said.

He also said the belief that gambling would add significant money to village coffers is a myth.

“People are under the impression this would add millions of dollars in tax revenue, but that is not true,” he said.

There are about 150 restaurants in Downers Grove, plus clubs and recreation facilities, Kulovany said.

“Out of the approximately 37 that would be eligible to apply, only 10 would receive permits, Kulovany said. “How will that help the other restaurants?”

Video gambling already is permitted in many DuPage County communities including Oakbrook Terrace, Westmont, Darien, Hanover Park, Willowbrook, Itasca, Villa Park, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Addison, Woodridge, Roselle, Bartlett, Bensenville, Bloomingdale, Wood Dale and Lombard.

Each of those municipalities has received tax revenue ranging from just more than $100,000 to more than $600,000, according to an Illinois Gaming Board Video Gaming Revenue Report.

Clarendon Hills, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Brook and La Grange have not permitted video gambling.

Across the state, more than $22 billion was wagered at Illinois video game outlets from January to October this year resulting in more than $683 million in tax revenue, according to the gaming revenue report.

Woodridge has 11 video gaming cafes that generated more than $1.2 million in tax revenue from January to August 2024 with $180,446 going to the municipality, according to the report.

In Darien, video gambling was permitted in 2013 and 12 establishment have seen wagers of $50 million from January to October 2024, according to the report.

Tax revenue from video gambling in Darien has generated more than $1.5 million from January 2024 to date with $228,139 going to the municipality, according to the report.