Two Wheaton Academy individuals, Hinsdale Central boys team in the lead after first round at state golf

Wheaton Academy freshman Ben Patel and sophomore teammate Owen Coniaris both shot 2-under par to share the lead after the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Normal’s Weibring Golf Course.

They hold a two-shot lead over defending champion Regan Konen of Marmion, with Lemont’s Joey Scott a shot back at 1-over par.

In the Class 2A team race, Nazareth is at 27-over in second place, 13 shots back of Ottawa.

At the Class 3A tournament, Hinsdale Central is at a combined 5-over for a six-shot lead over Wheaton Warrenville South at 11-over. Hinsdale Central senior Isaac Schloegel shot a 1-under to put him one shot back of the lead. Hinsdale Central’s Dru Devata and WW South’s Callan Fahey are tied for seven at 1-over.

At the Class 2A girls tournament Hinsdale Central is at 22-over in third place behind Glenbrook North’s 4-over. Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah is in seventh place at 1-over.