October 19, 2024
Two Wheaton Academy individuals, Hinsdale Central boys team in the lead after first round at state golf

By Joshua Welge
Wheaton Academy freshman Ben Patel and sophomore teammate Owen Coniaris both shot 2-under par to share the lead after the first round of the Class 2A state golf tournament at Normal’s Weibring Golf Course.

They hold a two-shot lead over defending champion Regan Konen of Marmion, with Lemont’s Joey Scott a shot back at 1-over par.

In the Class 2A team race, Nazareth is at 27-over in second place, 13 shots back of Ottawa.

At the Class 3A tournament, Hinsdale Central is at a combined 5-over for a six-shot lead over Wheaton Warrenville South at 11-over. Hinsdale Central senior Isaac Schloegel shot a 1-under to put him one shot back of the lead. Hinsdale Central’s Dru Devata and WW South’s Callan Fahey are tied for seven at 1-over.

At the Class 2A girls tournament Hinsdale Central is at 22-over in third place behind Glenbrook North’s 4-over. Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah is in seventh place at 1-over.

