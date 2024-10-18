October 17, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Hinsdale Central volleyball beats Wheaton North: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Hinsdale Central logo

Hinsdale Central logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinsdale Central de. Wheaton North 25-17, 25-14

Mackenzie Nettles had eight kills and five digs, Emily Rochford nine assists and four digs and Abby Lee five digs for the Falcons (17-16). (1 kill), Halina Istanbouli (1 dig), Addison Clausing (1 kill)

Timothy Christian d. Aurora Central Catholic 26-24, 25-12

Abby VanderWal had 11 kills and two blocks, Bella Potempa five kills, five aces and six digs, Ella Rickert eight kills and Miriam Pozdol-Niego eight digs for the Trojans (28-2, 7-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 1, Marmion 1

Teddy Nawrocki scored in the 78th minute, assisted by Sean Boyle, for Benet (12-4-3, 7-1-0).

Timothy Christian 4, Taft 1

Owen Wise had two goals and an assist and Matt Buikema a goal and an assist for the Trojans (13-4-4).

Girls Volleyball
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.