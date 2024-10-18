Hinsdale Central volleyball beats Wheaton North: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinsdale Central de. Wheaton North 25-17, 25-14

Mackenzie Nettles had eight kills and five digs, Emily Rochford nine assists and four digs and Abby Lee five digs for the Falcons (17-16). (1 kill), Halina Istanbouli (1 dig), Addison Clausing (1 kill)

Timothy Christian d. Aurora Central Catholic 26-24, 25-12

Abby VanderWal had 11 kills and two blocks, Bella Potempa five kills, five aces and six digs, Ella Rickert eight kills and Miriam Pozdol-Niego eight digs for the Trojans (28-2, 7-0).

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 1, Marmion 1

Teddy Nawrocki scored in the 78th minute, assisted by Sean Boyle, for Benet (12-4-3, 7-1-0).

Timothy Christian 4, Taft 1

Owen Wise had two goals and an assist and Matt Buikema a goal and an assist for the Trojans (13-4-4).