Former Downers Grove man sentenced to 20 years for killing his mother

A former Downers Grove man accused of killing his mother in 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Kevin James, 30, appeared in court Tuesday where he entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to one count of first-degree murder, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

James appeared in bond court on Jan. 11, 2018, where bond was set at $3 million. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time, according to the release.

About 1:38 p.m. Jan. 9, 2018, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a stabbing at a home located in the 2100 block of 63rd Street in an unincorporated near Downers Grove.

Authorities found James in the doorway of the residence with the main door open and the screen door closed. Deputies saw blood on James’ body and clothing. Deputies located a female, later identified as James’ mother, Patricia, face down in the living room, unconscious and bleeding from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

James was arrested. His mother was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Authorities later learned that at about 1:30 p.m., James began choking his mother with his hands. He then stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife, according to the release.

“Yesterday afternoon, Kevin James was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the stabbing death of his mother,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This tragic case has deeply affected the James family, and with Mr. James’ plea of guilty but mentally ill and the agreed 20-year sentence, it is my sincerest hope that the family will be afforded some measure of closure.”