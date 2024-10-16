Benet volleyball beats Joliet Catholic, runs record to 28-0: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Joliet Catholic 25-13, 25-17

Audrey Aselson had 17 assists, four digs and three blocks, Lynney Tarnow six kills and two blocks and Aniya Warren 13 digs for the Redwings (28-0, 5-0 ESCC).

Wheaton North d. Glenbard North 25-16, 25-16

Emily Rochford had 10 assists and two aces, Mackenzie Nettles five kills, Hannah Van Denend five kills and Haley Hanavan three kills, three blocks and two digs for Wheaton North (17-15, 3-3 DuKane).

Batavia d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-22, 25-21

BOYS SOCCER

Benet 1, St. Patrick 0

Brendan Bergnach scored the game-winning goal in the 78th minute, assisted by Jack Wesley, and Patrick Stasch had the shutout in goal for Benet (11-4-2, 7-1).