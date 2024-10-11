Man charged with stealing merchandise from Bloomingdale Best Buy: prosecutors

A Tazwell County man is accused of stealing more than $725 worth of merchandise from the Bloomingdale Best Buy, prosecutors said.

Domenico Polizzi, 34, of the 400 block of Daniel Parkway, Washington, Illinois, appeared in First Appearance Court Thursday charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Polizzi is currently on pre-trial release for allegedly stealing a $599 golf club from the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Feb. 5, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Polizzi on Aug. 26 for failing to appear at his scheduled court hearing on that case. At Thursday’s hearing, Polizzi was released on the new charges as required by law. Following the hearing, the state filed a petition to revoke Polizzi’s pre-trial release on his previous case, which was granted.

About 10:45 a.m. Aug. 28, Polizzi entered Best Buy, 350 W. Army Trail Road, concealed two pairs of headphones and a heart monitor and exited the store about two minutes later. The items that Polizzi allegedly stole are valued at about $728. Authorities identified Polizzi as a suspect in the case. He was arrested Oct. 9 by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

“(The) order to revoke pre-trial release and order Mr. Polizzi be detained pending trial sends the message that in DuPage County if you are granted pre-trial release, do not violate those conditions,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Conditions of pre-trial release are an order of the court and are not optional. If you do violate those conditions, my office will do everything we can to ensure your future compliance with orders of the court up to and including detention pending trial.”

Polizzi’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4 for arraignment.