Hinsdale Central, Wheaton Academy boys golfers win regional titles: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BOYS GOLF

Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional

Led by medalist Dru Devata’s 69, Hinsdale Central four of the top five scores to win the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional title on Wednesday.

The Red Devils shot a 284, with runner-up Wheaton Warrenville South (293) and Wheaton North (304) also advancing teams to sectionals. Hinsdale Central’s Kevin Wesolowski (70) was second, WW South’s Michael Johansen (71) third and Hinsdale Central’s Isaac Schloegel (72) took fourth.

Class 2A Montini Regional

Sophomore Owen Coniaris shot a 67 and freshman teammate Ben Patel a 68 for the top two scores, and Wheaton Academy ran away with the Class 2A Montini Regional title.

Wheaton Academy shot a 298 for a 21-shot victory. Also advancing teams were St. Viator (219) and Nazareth (329).

Montini’s Liam Odea, Nazareth’s Sam Wilda and IC Catholic Prep’s Joe McDonough each shot a 78 to tie for fourth among the advancing individuals.