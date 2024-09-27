Willowbrook volleyball rallies past Hinsdale Central in three sets: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Hinsdale Central 17-25, 25-10, 25-20

Hannah Kenny had 10 kills, 14 assists, nine digs and five aces, Kendall Norton 14 assists and four digs, Lily Javier eight kills and 14 digs, Maggie Hurley six kills and three blocks and Melanie Marinier 13 digs for the Warriors (16-3).

Benet d. Glenbard West 25-12, 25-22

The Redwings (18-0) remained unbeaten with a win over the Hilltoppers. No stats were available.

Timothy Christian d. St. Edward 25-11, 25-14

Abby VanderWal had eight kills, three aces and two digs, Ella Rickert seven kills, Elizabeth Alex 13 assists and four digs and Bella Potempa four kills for the Trojans (17-2, 3-0).

Glenbard East d. Lake Park 21-25, 26-24, 28-26.

Belle McDermott had 14 kills and three blocks, Grace Johnson had eight kills and five digs and Natalie Slusher 19 assists for the Rams (7-17).