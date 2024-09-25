Timothy Christian, Glenbard South volleyball win matches: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Romeoville 25-14, 25-23

Abby VanderWal had 10 kills and three digs, Ella Rickert six kills, Bella Potempa and Audrey Williams four kills each, Miriam Pozdol-Niego 13 digs and Elizabeth Alex 24 assists for the Trojans (16-2).

Glenbard South d. Ridgewood 25-11, 25-13

Emma Full had seven kills and two aces, Callie Hardtke five kills, Molly Purse two kills and three blocks, Brooklynn Moore three kills, Alyna Krabec five aces and Mira Hines 19 assists for the Raiders (11-11, 3-0).

Wheaton North d. Batavia 17-25, 25-17, 25-13

Mackenzie Nettle had 10 kills and two blocks, Emily Rochford 13 assists and three aces, Izzy Gibbons nine assists and seven kills and Addison Clausing six blocks for the Falcons (12-10, 2-1).

Willowbrook d. Morton 25-9, 25-16

Hannah Kenny had six kills, four aces and six digs, Kendall Norton six assists and four digs, and Lily Javier four kills, three aces and four digs for the Warriors (15-3, 3-0).