A party for the pups on Saturday in Downers Grove

Gail Gress of Downers Grove plays tug-of-war with Duke while attending the Downers Grove Park District's 2023 Dog Daze event at Fishel Park. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The Downers Grove Park District is hosting an event for our four-legged friends on Saturday.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., and includes a jammed-packed schedule that surely will tire out any pup.

“The park district started hosting Dog Daze three years ago after noticing how many families were bringing their dogs to outdoor events like the Summer Concert Series,” said Dawn Hartman, the district’s director of marketing and community engagement.

“We saw that families were eager for opportunities to enjoy outdoor experiences with their beloved pets and we felt an event dedicated to our furry friends would be a fantastic addition to our fall special events lineup,” she said.

The event includes a noncompetitive agility course, splash zone, pet pampering station, free pup cups, a doggie fashion show, photo booth and a peanut butter licking contest.

“Dog Daze keeps growing every year with new vendors joining in and exciting activities being added like the pet pampering station and the 360-photo booth,”Hartman said.

Not to leave the two-legged humans behind, food venders, live music and adult beverages will be available.

Dogs always must remain on a leash unless in the splash zone or agility course area

The event provides donations to the West Suburban Humane Society.