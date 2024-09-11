Warrenville man accused of murdering wife will remain in jail until trial

A motion to deny pre-trial release for a Warrenville man accused of murdering his wife was approved Wednesday in DuPage County First Appearance Court.

Steven Kramer, 39, of the 30W0-100 block of Mulberry Court, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Jaime Neumann, 47.

About 10:59 a.m. Sept. 5, Warrenville police responded to a call at Kramer’s home for a cardiac arrest/death. Police were met at the door by Kramer, who said that his wife was in a second-floor bedroom, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

When a police officer entered the bedroom, she found the victim lying on the ground near the foot of the bed. The victim had blood coming from her mouth and apparent trauma to her face, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy concluded Neumann had been shot six times.

Kramer and his wife were home when a verbal altercation allegedly turned physical. Kramer allegedly shot his wife multiple times including once in the head. He voluntarily went to the Warrenville Police Department where he was taken into custody a short time later, according to the release.

Kramer initially appeared in First Appearance Court on Sept. 6, but the case was held over at the request of the defendant to allow him to obtain private counsel.

“The allegation that Mr. Kramer shot his wife multiple times, including once in the head, is extremely upsetting,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I offer my sincerest condolences to Jaime’s family and friends as they grieve their loss, particularly her children who are now forced to live a life without the love and support only a mother can provide.”

“The alleged actions taken by Mr. Kramer were unthinkable; leaving his family permanently scarred and his children without their mother. This case was extremely disturbing to investigate, but I want to commend my officers, and our law enforcement partners for their extreme professionalism,” Warrenville Chief of Police Sam Bonilla said in the release.

Kramer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 7 for arraignment.