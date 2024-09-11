District 99 to hold informational session about school board membership

Community High School District 99 will host an informational session about the roles and responsibilities of its school board members at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at its administrative service center, 6301 Springside Ave., Downers Grove.
District 99, which includes Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South high schools, is governed by a seven-member school board. Elected members are unpaid volunteers who serve four-year, staggered terms. Four seats are up for reelection in March 2025.
The window to file nominations with the DuPage County Election Board is from Nov. 12-18. Prospective candidates seeking information can download school board petition packets here.