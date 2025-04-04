5 Things to Do: Grove Players comedy, daylily winners, folk, jazz and Blooze Brothers on tap in DuPage, Cook

Ashley & Simpson will be among an array of artists kicking off a series of concert fundraisers at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, to benefit Two Way Street Coffee House in Downers Grove. (Photo provided by Ian McLeod)

1. Debut of Sunday folk series to support Two Way Street Coffee House: The concert begins at 3 p.m. April 6 at Two Way Street, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove, inside the First Congregational Church. Mark Dvorak and Ashley & Simpson will be joined by local artists for three Sunday matinee concerts called The Heritage Series, continuing June 29 and Oct 5. Performances are presented at the coffeehouse and also may be viewed online. There’s no admission charge, but donations will be accepted to support Two Way Street’s operation and programming. The preceding day, the Plank Road Folk Music Society’s barn dance begins at 7 p.m. April 5. twowaystreet.org

2. Concert tribute to The Blues Brothers: The Blooze Brothers, featuring Kimberly “Hot Sauce” Johnson, will entertain from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at American Legion Post 1941 at 900 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Tickets cost $24 and are available at tinyurl.com/4ws64kcp. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with bar and kitchen open. al1941.org

3. Grove Players will stage “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”: The Christopher Durang comedy won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2013. It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays, April 4 to 13, at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. The humorous adaptation of Anton Chekhov themes doesn’t require familiarity with the Russian playwright. In the tranquil countryside, siblings Vanya and Sonia have spent their lives caring for their ailing parents. Their peaceful existence is shattered when their glamorous movie star sister, Masha, arrives unannounced with her much younger, narcissistic lover, Spike. Over a whirlwind weekend, the siblings confront their long-held grievances and unrealized dreams. groveplayers.org

4. Discover winning daylily varieties: “What Makes a Good Daylily” is the subject of a program by the Chicagoland Daylily Society, presented from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, on the second floor of The Community House, 415 W. Eighth St., Hinsdale. Organizers said the presentation will help people choose daylily cultivars that meet their needs, learn which hybridizers have been winning awards, appreciate each cultivar’s traits and achieve an attractive garden all season long. Qualities that win awards in shows and in the garden also will be discussed, as well as information about daylily judging. Chicagolanddaylilysociety.org

5. Chicago a cappella: The ensemble’s “Jazz a cappella” concert takes on a new dimension through the human voice, blending vocal standards such as “My Funny Valentine” with adaptations of instrumental masterpieces by Gillespie, Ellington and Coltrane. Reimagined classics such as “Birdland” and “Satin Doll” are joined by a premiere from HerVoice competition winner Devon Gates, honoring jazz’s artistry. The concert will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, in Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Enjoyable for the entire family, it’s recommended for ages 8 and older. chicagoacappella.org

