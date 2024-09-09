Learn the history Wheaton’s parks during History Bike Tour Sept. 21

Join the Wheaton Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission for its History Bike Tour from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 beginning at the Wheaton Library West Plaza, 225 N. Cross St.

Longtime Wheaton resident and amateur historian Bob Goldsborough will lead a leisurely, eight-mile bike tour to eight parks and provide historical commentary at each site. This event is open to cyclists of all ages, but participants must provide their own bike, wear a helmet and participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. A digital waiver must be signed before participation.

For more information about the Wheaton Bicycle & Pedestrian Commission, visit wheaton.il.us/bike.