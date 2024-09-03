Two Cook County men accused of weapons, drug offenses in DuPage County over Labor Day weekend

Two Cook County men were charged over the weekend with weapons and drug offenses in separate incidents in DuPage County, authorities said.

Larry Adams, 34, of the 100 block of Diane Drive, Streamwood, appeared in First Appearance Tuesday charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis–more than 100 grams less than 500 grams and misdemeanor DUI, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 1, David Salinas, 31, of the 2400 block of Southg Trumbull Avenue, Chicago, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

The court granted the state’s motion to detain two men, authorities said.

On Sept. 2, Elmhurst police received information regarding a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee driving erratically. About 9:01 p.m., police saw the Jeep, allegedly driven by Adams, near North Avenue and York Street where it allegedly made an illegal left turn out of a parking lot onto eastbound North Avenue.

Police stopped Adams, who allegedly had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Authorities also saw a loaded “ghost gun” Polymer 80/PF-9400 handgun with one bullet in the chamber and a 30-round magazine on the front passenger seat. About 133 grams of cannabis allegedly was found in two baggies on the rear passenger seat of the Jeep. Adams was arrested at this time, according to the release.

About 4:20 p.m. Aug. 31, Wood Dale police saw a Ford F-150 parked at a liquor store. A man, later identified as Salinas, was standing on the passenger side of the truck in the parking lot allegedly snorting a line of cocaine off of his hand, according to the release.

A short time later, police stopped the Ford, in which Salinas was a passenger, for allegedly disobeying a stop sign. As police spoke to Salinas outside the Ford, they allegedly observed a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with seven rounds in the magazine in Salinas’ right pant pocket, according to the release.

Salinas, who is a convicted felon, was arrested, and police allegedly found about .7 grams of cocaine in a plastic baggy in his wallet at the time of his arrest, according to the release.

“As evidenced by these two arrests, law enforcement throughout DuPage County remains vigilant and pro-active in their efforts and commitment to public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Due to their criminal history, neither of these defendants is legally allowed to possess a gun, and thanks to the efforts of the Elmhurst and Wood Dale police departments, there are two less illegal guns on the streets and both men are now facing serious weapons charges.”

“I credit the police officers who bravely and safely took this intoxicated driver into custody while within his reach was a ghost gun loaded with an extended capacity magazine,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release.

“I commend our dedicated officers who acted on their training and observations to remove a dangerous, habitual offender and gang member from our streets,” Wood Dale Chief of Police Chris Zito said in the release. “This case underscores our relentless pursuit of justice and our determination to keep our community safe from those who pose a threat.”

Adams and Salinas are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30 for arraignment.