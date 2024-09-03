Lombard Historical Society presents Kitchen Chronicles exhibit

Lombard Historical Society’s exhibit Kitchen Chronicles: Exploring Culinary Gadgets and Recipes is available to visit until Dec. 23 at the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society’s exhibit Kitchen Chronicles: Exploring Culinary Gadgets and Recipes is available to visit until Dec. 23 at the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. This free exhibit is open to the public and intended for all ages. Tours are available at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Explore the evolution of kitchens from pioneer times to the present day with a fascinating array of kitchen gadgets and recipe books. For more information about the Victorian Cottage, visit lombardhistory.org or call 630-629-1885.