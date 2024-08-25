Suburban Life daily prep sports schedule for the week of Aug. 26

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Aug. 26 in the Suburban Life coverage area.
Monday, August 26
Boys Cross Country: Downers Grove South, Morton, Glenbard West at Lyons, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Benet at Stonebridge Invitational, 1 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4 p.m.; Naperville Central at Downers Grove South, 3:45 p.m.; Glenbard South at Glenbard East Scramble, 3:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Conway Farms Invite, 1:30 p.m.; Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.; DePaul Prep at Montini, 4 p.m.; Morton at Leyden, TBA; Timothy Christian at Westmont, 4 p.m.; Wheaton North at Fremd, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Downers Grove North at Bartlett, 6:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Wheaton Warrenville South, 6:30 p.m.l Lyons at Plainfield North, 5:30 p.m.; Montini at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Morton at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.; Brother Rice at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m; Hampshire at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.; Wheaton North at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Flag Football: Stagg at Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.; Morton at Mother McAuley, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf: Benet at Stonebridge Invitational, 1 p.m.; Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 3:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Lyons, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Conway Farms Invite, 1:30 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep, York at St. Viator Invite, 2 p.m.; Lemont at Richards, 4:30 p.m.; Resurrection, Regina Dominican at Montini, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Geneva at Wheaton Warrenville South, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Glenbard East at Ridgewood, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Lake Park, 4:30 p.m.; Lyons at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at West Chicago, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Downers Grove North at Sandburg, 5:30 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Stagg, 5:45 p.m.; Proviso West at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard West at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at York, 5:30 p.m; Plainfield East at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.; Bartlett at Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 27
Boys Cross Country: Oak Park-River Forest at York, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Joliet Catholic at Benet, 3:30 p.m.; York at Downers Grove North, 4 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 3:30 p.m.; Bartlett at Glenbard South, 4 p.m.; Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 4 p.m.; Yorkville Christian at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Montini, Wheaton Warrenville South at Oswego Scramble, 2 p.m.; Nazazareth at Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Northridge Prep, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 4 p.m.; Proviso East at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Waubonsie Valley at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North vs. Thornton at Reavis Invite, 6 p.m.; Downers Grove South at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Montini at Glenbard South Invite, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Oswego East, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale South vs. Lincoln-Way West at Windy City Classic, 4:30 p.m.; Lisle at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Windy City Classic, 7 p.m.; Young at Morton, 7 p.m.; Nazareth vs. St. Francis at Glenbard South Invite, 5 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lockport at Reavis Invite, 7 p.m.; Elmwood Park at Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.; St. Patrick at York, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Flag Football: Proviso East at Hinsdale Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf: Hinsdale Central at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4 p.m.; York at Hinsdale South, 4 p.m.; Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:15 p.m.; Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming: Lane at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Nazareth at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard North at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Glenbard South at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at West Chicago, 4:30 p.m.; Naperville North at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.; Metea Valley at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:15 p.m.; Willowbrook at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Oak Park-River Forest at Benet, 6 p.m.; Marian Catholic at Downers Grove North, 5:30 p.m.; Metea Valley at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Wheaton Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Hinsdale Central, 5:30 p.m.; Lemont at Hinsdale South, 5:30 p.m.; Lyons at Lockport, 6 p.m.; Reavis at Morton, 5:30 p.m.; St. Laurence at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Wheaton North at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.; Naperville Central at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 28
Boys Cross Country: Glenbard East at Stevenson, 5:15 p.m.; Glenbard South, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield at Elmwood Park Trial on the Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Benet, Fenwick at Hinsdale Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Benet at Glenbard West, 3:30 p.m.; Morton at Downers Grove South, 4:10 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Oak Park-River Forest, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Montini, 4 p.m.; Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 4:15 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at West Aurora, 4 p.m.; Wheaton North, Glenbard North at St. Charles East, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer; Westmont at Cristo Rey, 4:30 p.m.; Proviso West at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country: Glenbard East at Stevenson, 5:45 p.m.; Glenbard South, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield at Elmwood Park Trial on the Trail, 4:30 p.m.; York, Wheaton North at Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.; Lyons at Oak Park-River Forest, Loyola, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf: Downers Grove North at York, 4 p.m.; Glenbard East at U-46 Co-op, 4 p.m.; West Chicago at Glenbard South, 4 p.m.; Oak Park-River Forest at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m.; St. Francis at Montini, 4 p.m.; Carmel at Nazareth, 2:45 p.m.; Rosary at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Addison Trail at Willowbrook, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer: Streamwood at Glenbard West, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Oak Park-River Forest at Benet, 4:30 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Elmwood Park at Morton, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Benet, Glenbard East, Glenbard West, Montini, Wheaton North, York at Blue and Gold Tournament, TBD; Downers Grove South at Sandburg, 5:30 p.m.; Morton at Argo, 5:30 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Marist, 6 p.m.
Thursday, August 29
Boys Cross Country: Benet at Red Devil Tri, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre Conference Meet, TBA; Wheaton Warrenville South at Wheaton North, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf: Downers Grove North at Lyons, 4 p.m.; West Aurora at Glenbard South, 4 p.m.; Glenbard West at Proviso West, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 4 p.m.; Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Brother Rice, 4:15 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Chicago Christian, 4 p.m.; Aurora Central Catholic at Timothy Christian, 4 p.m.; Westmont at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4 p.m.; Bishop McNamara at Wheaton Academy, 4 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North, Batavia, 3:30 p.m.; Willowbrook at Leyden, 4 p.m.; Oak Park-River Forest at York, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Benet at West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.; Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Downers Grove South at Batavia, 7 p.m.; West Aurora at Glenbard East, 6:30 p.m.; Montini vs. St. Francis at Glenbard South Invite, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Windy City Classic, TBA; IC Catholic Prep at Proviso East, 5 p.m.; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Naperville North at Lyons, 4:45 p.m.; Nazareth vs. Glenbard South at Glenbard South Invite, 7 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; Providence at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Geneva at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.; Willowbrook vs. Glenbard North at Joey Novy Classic, 4:30 p.m.; Lane Tech at York, 7 p.m.
Girls Cross Country: Downers Grove South, Wheaton Warrenville South at Hinsdale Central, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont at Shepard Pre Conference Meet, TBA
Girls Flag Football: Morton at Willowbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Freeport at Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf: Providence at Benet, 4 p.m.; West Chicago at Glenbard East, 4 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Glenbard West, 4 p.m.; Richards at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.; Montini at Nazareth, 4 p.m.; West Aurora at Riverside-Brookfield, 4 p.m.; St. Charles East at Wheaton North, 3:30 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard North, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Glenbard East at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at West Chicago, 4:30 p.m.; Argo at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Wheaton Academy, 4:30 p.m.; York at Wheaton Warrenville South, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Lincoln-Way West at Lyons, 6 p.m.; Morton at Elmwood Park, 5:30 p.m.; Mother McAuley at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Rosary at St. Francis, 7 p.m.; Wheaton Academy at DePaul Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Whitney Young at Willowbrook, 6 p.m.
Friday, August 30
Football: Downers Grove North vs. O’Fallon, 7:30 p.m., at Illinois Wesleyan; Metea Valley at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.; Glenbard East at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.; Glenbard South at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.; Hinsdale Central at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.; Hinsdale South at Wauconda, 7 p.m.; Chicago Noble/Rowe-Clark at IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.; Lemont at Libertyville, 7:30 p.m.; Prospect at Lyons, 7:30 p.m.; Hyde Park at Montini, 7:30 p.m.; Thornton at Morton, 7 p.m.; Kankakee at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.; Niles West at Riverside-Brookfield, 7 p.m.; Kenwood at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.; Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville at Westmont, 7 p.m.; Houston Second Baptist (Tex). at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.; Providence at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.; Glenbrook South at York, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Timothy Christian at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 5 p.m.; Northridge Prep at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Flag Football: Romeoville at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.; Mother McAuley at Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Golf: Wheaton Academy at Centennial, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Senn, Resurrection College Prep, Reavis at Morton, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield, Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield North Invite, 5 p.m.; Hinsdale South, Lemont at Metea Valley Invite, 5 p.m.; IC Catholic Prep, Timothy Christian at Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite, 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
Football: Benet at Hillcrest, 11:30 a.m.; Fenwick at Oak Park-River Forest, 1:30 p.m.; Batavia at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Cross Country: Timothy Christian, Wheaton Academy at Elgin Invite, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf: Glenbard South, Hinsdale South, Morton, Wheaton North at Willowbrook Invite, 7 a.m.; New Trier, Loyola, Geneva at Glenbard West, 2 p.m.; Lyons at Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Downers Grove North at Reavis Invite, TBA; Downers Grove South at North Central, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Glenbard East at Glenbard West, 11 a.m.; Montini vs. Nazareth at Glenbard South Invite, 5 p.m.; Timothy Christian at Hinsdale Central Invitational, Noon; Hinsdale South at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lemont at Windy City Classic, TBA; Lyons at New Trier Invitational, TBA; Morton at Naperville North, 1 p.m.; Riverside-Brookfield at Reavis Invite, TBA; St. Francis vs. Glenbard South, 11 a.m.; East Aurora at Wheaton Academy, Noon; Wheaton North at Addison Trail, 11 a.m.; Schaumburg at Wheaton Warrenville South, 11 a.m.; Willowbrook vs. Addison Trail at Joey Novy Classic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country: Downers Grove North at Neuqua Valley, 9 a.m.; Hinsdale South, Willowbrook at Elgin Invite, 9 a.m.; Timothy Christian, Wheaton Academy at Elgin Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Flag Football: Willowbrook FlagFest
Girls Swimming: Benet, Hinsdale Central at Kendall Pickering Invite, 9 a.m.; Fenwick at Hinsdale South Invite, 9 a.m.; Morton at Leyden Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis: Benet at Schaumburg, 8 a.m.; Benet at Metea Valley Quad, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove North at West Aurora Quadrangular, 8 a.m.; Glenbard West, Lemont at Downers Grove South Invite, 8 a.m.; Glenbard East at Joliet West Quad, 8 a.m.; Glenbard South, Hinsdale South at Jacobs Invite, 8 a.m.; Nazareth at Niles West Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Timothy Christian at Niles West Invite, 8:30 a.m.; Wheaton Academy at Metea Valley Quad, 8 a.m. Neuqua Valley at York, 8 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Benet, Glenbard East, Glenbard West, Montini, Wheaton North, York at Blue and Gold Tournament, TBD; Downers Grove South, Hinsdale Central, Nazareth, Riverside-Brookfield, Wheaton Warrenville South at Plainfield North Invite, 8 a.m.; Glenbard South at Rolling Meadows Quad, 8:30 a.m.; Hinsdale South, Lemont at Metea Valley Invite, 9 a.m. IC Catholic Prep, Timothy Christian at Timothy Christian/Westmont Invite, TBA.